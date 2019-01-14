Soldiers deployed as Zimbabwe protests turn violent

Soldiers were deployed in parts of the Zimbabwean capital on Monday as the authorities moved in to quell deadly protests over a 150 percent fuel price hike.Military trucks patrolled parts of Harare and the nearby Chitungwiza town while army helicopters hovered above hotspots in the capital.

The military deployment followed Monday’s protests by thousands of residents of Harare and the second city Bulawayo who were angered by Saturday’s fuel price hike.

A number of protesters were arrested in the Harare townships of Epworth, Mabvuku and Mbare.

The protesters set alight tyres and blocked roads with stones after the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions called for a three-day strike in response to the price increase.

Police fired teargas to contain the unrest in several Harare and Bulawayo suburbs where some police vehicles were set ablaze and a number of shops were looted.