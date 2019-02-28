Solid minerals exploitation can fetch Nigeria $60bn annually – Expert

The exploitation of solid minerals in Nigeria is capable of generating annual revenue of $60 billion for the country,A consultant geologist, Chief Oyewola Oworu, said in Lagos on Wednesday on the sidelines of the

one-day sensitisation forum on the potential of the solid minerals sector that “The volume of iron ore we have in this country can generate from $50bn to $60bn revenue if properly managed.”

He disclosed that about seven minerals had been selected to be produced in commercial quantities to generate about $27 billion by 2025.

Oworu said that the sector had not fulfilled its potential because of poor legislation coupled with the lack of funding.

“Firstly, the sector is not where it is supposed to be because the initial level of legislation and support for local activities were not there and that led to a downturn in mining activities in Nigeria.

“But now, the present government has stepped up to create legislation and financial support for the sector, which is now bringing other investors to exploit what we have,” the report by Nigeria’s Punch newspaper on Thursday quoted Oworu as saying.

On the complain that the sector was dominated mostly by artisanal miners, Oworu said that

it should not constitute a problem, saying that the artisanal miners were only mining the secondary arrangement of mineral deposits.

“The artisanal miners are just mining the secondary arrangement. The primary source of gold is buried underground and it will need a huge investment to get into it. In terms of number, the artisanal miners are many, but in terms of production, what they are doing is not much.

“In a country where there is no social security, people must look for what to live on and those miners are residents of the villages where the mineral deposits are found.

“But then, that investment will come because a lot of people are hungry for gold, including the government. They will come and I can assure you that Nigeria will eventually become a mining destination,” he said.