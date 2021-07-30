International › APA

Solomon Barega wins Ethiopia’s first gold medal in Tokyo Olympics

Published on 30.07.2021 at 19h21 by APA News

Solomon won the race, which is the first athletics gold medal of Tokyo 2020, with a time of 27: 43. 22.Ethiopia is represented in nine disciplines including the 3000m steeplechase in both sexes The country is not represented in the 800m men’s distance as its athletes failed to qualify.

In addition, Ethiopia is also represented in taekwondo, cycling, and swimming discipline. Solomon Tufa has qualified to compete in the men’s 54 kg taekwondo discipline. Two Ethiopian swimmers are competing in swimming Games.

Ethiopian team consists of 34 participants including reserve athletes, four athletes that were selected based on their performances in the Ethiopian championships at Addis Ababa stadium, Sebeta, and Henglo trial races.

The Prime Minister also wished other Ethiopian athletes best of luck.

 

