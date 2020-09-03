International › APA

Happening now

Somali leaders in crunch talks over election

Published on 03.09.2020 at 16h21 by APA News

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo is in talks with the leaders of the semi autonomous regions of Jubaland and Puntland on Thursday over a common approach to the country’s next elections.Ahmed Mohamed Islam Madobe of Jubaland and Said Abdullahi Deni have been in the Somali capital Mogadishu since Wednesday ahead of the talks. 

Both Nadobe and Deni have voiced opposition to a deal reached in August for elections to be held using a so-called constituency caucuses, a departure from a controversial polling system in which clan heads vote to determine the country’s leader.

They have not been part of a meeting of Somali regional leaders in the town of Dusamareb where the deal was struck.

Galmudug, Hirshabelle, South West and Banadir leaders have been part of the meeting which emerged with a 17-point resolution which among other things resolved that elections will be held in Somalia every four years using the constituency caucus.

Somalia’s National Independent Electoral Commission (NIEC) has been endorsed as the sole organiser of future elections in the regions forming part of the federation.

Under the new system, the federal president will be elected by 275 MPs after their own election by 301 delegates.

Somalia has been with a weak federal government since the overthrow almost thirty years ago of former strongman Siad Barrie.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top