Somali music icon dies of Covid-19

One of Somalia’s most iconic musicians of the modern era has died of coronavirus in London, an organisation dedicated to the art disclosed on Wednesday.Ahmed Ismail Hussein Hudeydi, succumbed to the respiratory illness aged 92, the Kayd Somali arts group said.

Hudeydi is revered as one of modern Somalia’s most astute musicians with enduring works dating back to his country’s struggle for independence.

He is generally regarded among Somalis as a political musician with a mission to unravel colonialism with his music in the 1950s and 60s.

His songs were nearly banned by the Somali authorities who saw music as the work of the devil.

After moving to the UK in 1973 Hudeydi used the oud instrument to perform at wedding and other functions associated with the Somali community.