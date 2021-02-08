Somalia fails to beat election deadline

Somalia has failed to meet a crucial deadline that would have seen elections held on February 8, 2021, APA can report on Monday.This comes two months after another poll deadline was not met for parliamentary elections originally scheduled for December 2020 due to disagreements between federal government officials and regional authorities.

Political uncertainty has set in as President Abdullahi “Farmajo” Mohamed’s first term ended on February 8 with no new date set to hold new election for the presidency after talks to this effect failed last Friday.

There have been negotiations between federal government officials and representatives of regional states on when and how to hold the next elections, but no agreement has been reached.

Meanwhile the Farmajo’s opponents have issued a statement on Monday, saying they will no longer recognise him as the country’s leader after his term expired on February 8.

They are suggesting a transition government led by the speakers of the both houses of parliament and regional administrators to take charge of the country and organise the next elections.

However, in anticipation of this situation, a resolution was passed in parliament last year allowing the sitting president to occupy the presidency, pending elections for his replacement.