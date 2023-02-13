Somalia focuses on dispensing justice in liberated region

The Prime Minister of the federal government in Somalia, Mr. Hamse Abdi Barre has chaired a meeting with members of the country’s Independent judiciary focusing on how to deliver justice to the areas liberated from al-Shabaab control.The Ministry of Justice and the Constitution, with the help of experts from the PM’s Office, presented the plan to stabilise the areas liberated from the a-Shabaab known in government circles by the derogatory term Khawarij in order to bring them to justice.

It is envisaged that this will restore the confidence in the government by Somalis living in areas hitherto controlled by the insurgents for a long time without any semblance of equal rights and justice.

The Ministry of Women and Human Rights has proposed a report on the abuses thought to have been committed by the insurgents in the liberated areas.

PM Hamse said that his government is committed to protecting the life, dignity and wealth of the Somali people, to ensure a reliable system based on justice for all without discrimination.

Somalia has been rocked by a bloody 16-year al-Shabaab insurgency to topple the federal government and introduce a theocratic regime.