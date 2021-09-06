Somalia gets new acting spy chief

Published on 06.09.2021 at 02h21 by APA News

The Somalia’s Prime Minister, Mohamed Hussein Roble has appointed General Bashir Mohamed Jama as the country’s new acting intelligence chief, a statement to APA confirmed on Monday.PM Roble has since suspended Jama’s predecessor Fahad Yassin Haji Dahir over misconduct.

Jama, a career politician and former officer of the Somali Armed Forces was until his appointment serving as Director-General of the Somali Agency for Construction and Development.

He twice headed the Somali Custodial Corps and led NISA from 2013 to 2014.

Meanwhile the PM’s office has instructed the National Prosecution Office to conduct a thorough investigation into the case of the late Ikraan Tahliil Farah, a female intelligence officer reportedly killed by al-Shabaab militants.

Tahliil has been missing for three months and her disappearance has been blamed on the Somali intelligence community.