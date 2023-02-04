Somalia installs new police chief

The Deputy Prime Minister of the federal government of Somalia Mr. Salah Ahmed Jama has installed the new Commander of the Somali Police Force Sulub Ahmed Firin who replaces Abdi Hassan Mohamed (Hijaar) in the role, APA can report on Saturday.In the inauguration held at the General Kahiye High School of Police, the Deputy Prime Minister thanked the former commander for the work he did for the country during his leadership of the police and praised his what he called Abdi’s significant achievements while in office.

The Deputy PM pointed out that at this important moment in the war against the al-Shabaab insurgency, the Somali police forces are playing a major role in the ongoing operations to defeat the militants.

He said the Somali police are handling the stabilisation of all areas liberated from the insurgents.

Mr. Salah described the police force as the mother of the various forces of the nation, and he urged the new leadership to ensure the security of the capital and the country as a whole, as part of the stabilisation program planned by the Dan-Qaran government for the liberated areas.

The federal government recent said its troops are defeating what’s left of the insurgents following the killing of several of their commanders and some 130 Shabaab fighters.

The militants have lost large swathes of south and central Somalia since a hybrid African Union force entered the country in 2011.

Somalia descended into political strife after the overthrow of Siad Barrie in 1991.