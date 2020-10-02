Somalia outs new election timetable

The electoral commission in Somalia has revealed the details of a new elections timetable, with parliamentary polls scheduled for later this year while the presidential vote takes place early next year, APA can report on Friday.The details of the election schedules were agreed on after several meetings between officials of the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) led by Mohamed Abdallahi Farmajo and the Federal Member States (FMS).

According to a joint statement issued on Thursday the leaders of the five regional governments of Puntland, Galmudug, Hirshabelle, South West and Jubbaland have agreed to form electoral committees and electoral constituencies.

“The national conflict resolution committee, which will be formed prior to the elections, will comprise 21 members,” said the statement from State House in Mogadishu.

According to the terms of the agreement, nine members of the committee will be nominated by the FGS while 12 will appointed by the FMSs.

“The committee will ensure the 30 percent quota allocated for women in the legislative Houses will be observed” it added.

Mogadishu will be the operational headquarters of the committee but the sub-committees will be based in all electoral constituencies.