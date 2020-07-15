Somalia: Uncertainty clouds landmark elections

International › APA

Published on 15.07.2020 at 01h21 by APA News

Somalia’s landmark elections which were originally scheduled for late 2020 and early 2021 now look set for postponement, APA can report on Tuesday.Participants at a meeting by the country’s regional presidents agreed that the country was still not ready to hold the crucial polls which wold see Somalis exercise their franchise to elect their next president and parliamentarians.

During last weekend’s meeting in Dhusamareb, the capital of Galmudug state, five regional state presidents said the situation in Somalia demands pragmatism which would make holding indirect elections more practical than the envisaged one-person vote which would involve all Somalis eligible to take part.

Thus a statement which emerged from the meeting ruled out holding an exercise in which eligible citizens vote directly to elect representatives to the federal parliament next October and the next president in February 2021.

It would have been the first such election in Somalia in fifty years but the regional presidents concluded that this would be unrealisable given the lack of time. 

During the debate, some had favoured reverting to the old way of organising elections by inviting clan elders to nominate delegates.

Federal president Mohamed Farmaajo and his Prime Minister have been urged to consider an alternative to holding direct elections.

Halima Ismail the head of the National Independent Electoral Commission recently cast doubt over the country’s readiness to hold elections when she said the NIEC does not have the financial wherewithal, legislation and political backing to this end.

