Son of Brazil President Bolsonaro joins Steve Bannon group

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s lawmaker son has joined a nationalist group founded by Steve Bannon, US President Donald Trump’s former adviser, the group said Saturday.

“I’m very proud to join Steve Bannon as the leader of The Movement in Brazil, representing Latin American nations,” Eduardo Bolsonaro was quoted in a statement released by the group.

Bannon, who left as White House strategist in August 2017 and had a public falling-out with Trump, started The Movement in Europe to transmit far-right nationalist values and tactics he hopes will win sympathizers seats in the European parliament.

Bannon said enlisting Bolsonaro, a deputy in Brazil’s Congress, was part of the group’s “pursuit of a populist nationalist agenda for prosperity and sovereignty for citizens throughout the world.”

President Bolsonaro, who was elected in October, campaigned on pledges to ease gun laws, stamp out corruption and inject free-market ideas into Brazil’s economy.

He has said he wants much closer ties with Trump, whom he admires and with whom he shares a distaste of multilateral organizations, a penchant for using social media to address his base, a record of misogynist remarks, and a pro-business agenda.

His 34-year-old son is a member of his ultraconservative Social Liberal Party. He was re-elected to Congress in October.

The Movement said in its statement it will hold its first annual conference in Brussels in March, ahead of EU elections to be held in May.