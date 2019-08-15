SOS Mozambique challenged to improve conditions for the poor

Mozambique’s Minister of Justice, Constitutional and Religious Affairs, Joaquim Veríssimo, has challenges civil society organizations to multiply their efforts to overcome the huge obstacles that still characterize the social fabric, and thus achieve the common goal of improving the quality of life of the poor, APA can report on Thursday.Veríssimo launched the challenge on Thursday in the capital Maputo during the National Conference of Mozambican Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), an annual meeting that brings together representatives of various associations in Maputo, and will look into the deepening and exchange of constructive ideas for the development of the country.

“We are aware that there are many challenges. Although they are huge they are not insurmountable. With hard work, support from all national and international actors, we are confident that we will be successful in seeking a better quality of life for Mozambicans” said the minister.

The minister of Justice stressed that the presence and role of civil society actors in decision-making processes, in matters that concern everyone, has increased as an option for Mozambican governmental action to deepen democracy, a decisive factor in boosting the desired development. for all.

At the three-day meeting, under the slogan “For a Solidarity Civil Society and Engaged in the Promotion of Social Justice”, Veríssimo stated that the event is an essential factor in the complementarity of the actions that guide the existing partnerships between government and society, should therefore continue to exist.

Government-civil society partnerships, according to the official, provide a unique opportunity for all Mozambicans to review and educate each other on important and sensitive human rights issues, just to underline the importance of non-selectivity, indivisibility and universality.of human rights.

Veríssimo said, on the other hand, that there is a perception that being of civil society is being opposed to the government.

The meeting will discuss topics such as the dilemmas of decentralization to civil society participation in Mozambique; freedom of the press and expression, assembly and demonstration versus human rights in Mozambique; challenges and expectations about the 2019 general election and women’s political participation among other topics.

According to the World bank report seen by APA, poverty in Mozambique has fallen but not nearly quick enough and official data shows that poverty fell from 69.7% in 2016 to 46.1% in 2018 but for each percentage point of economic growth between 2009 and 2019, poverty only reduced by 0.26 percentage points.

This is nearly half as fast as what Sub-Saharan Africa has achieved relative to the same level of growth (0.5 percentage points).