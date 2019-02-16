South Africa beat Nigeria 5-3 on penalties in U-20 AFCON tournament

South Africa’s U-20 football team, the Amajita on Saturday defeated the Flying Eagles of Nigeria 5-3 on penalties to finish third in the ongoing U-20 African Cup of Nations tournament in Niger Republic.The third place match played at the Stade Seyni Kountche in Niamey, the capital of Niger, which was televised live, saw the Flying Eagles dominate proceedings in the first and second halves of the game, but failed to score a goal.

The two teams finished the first half goalless with Nigeria recording an impressive possession record of 67 percent with 6 shots and one shot on target, while South Africa finished the half with 33 percent with no shot on target.

The Flying Eagles continued its impressive performance in the second half, but again failed to convert some of the scoring chances they created.

With improved performance by the South Africans in the second half, registering 3 shots with none on target and 33 percent as against 67 percent with 17 shots and 3 on target for the Flying Eagles, the South African goalkeeper was able to cope with the attacks from the opponents.

The two teams settled for penalty shootout when the score line was goalless at full time.

The South Africans scored 5 of their penalty kicks, while the Flying Eagles only converted 3 and lost 1.

Although the Flying Eagles finished fourth in the tournament, which is the worst record for the seven-time winners, the team will join Mali, Senegal and South Africa to represent Africa in the U-20 FIFA World in Poland later this year.