South Africa busts Mozambique-bound cocaine haul

The authorities in South Africa have announced the seizure of cocaine estimated at $142,000, and presumed to be destined for Mozambique’s central port city of Beira in Sofala Province.According to media reports monitored by APA on Thursday, members of the South African Police and Criminal Intelligence (SARS) intercepted a suspect at the OR International Airport in Johannesburg on Monday.

The suspect, a Guatemalan citizen, was found in possession of cocaine in two parcels of a suitcase and agents who searched for his luggage found two packages containing cocaine in a fake compartment in his suitcase.

The passenger, whose identity was not revealed, arrived at the airport aboard a flight from the Brazilian city of São Paulo and had as final destination the city of Beira.

“In his suitcase, which he did not deny, there was a hidden compartment where drugs were found wrapped in foil,” police spokesman Katlego Mogale reportedly said on Thursday.

The Guatemalan must appear before a South African court accused of illegal possession of drugs, Mogale added.

U.S. classified documents released on WikiLeaks said Mozambique has become a leading drug trafficking centre in Africa, with high-level government officials receiving bribes to turn a blind eye to the trade.

The U.S. State Department has officially said Mozambique is a transit country for hashish, cannabis, cocaine and heroin consumed primarily in Europe.

Interpol has said the southern African nation is increasingly becoming a hub for trafficking from Latin America to Europe.