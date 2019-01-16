South Africa consults with Zimbabwe over protests – SA State

The South African government on Wednesday said it was monitoring events in neighbouring Zimbabwe, following violent protests in which at least three people were reportedly killed and property looted in the main cities of Harare and Bulawayo.“Consultations are taking place between diplomats. We are confident that the measures being taken by the Zimbabwean government will resolve the situation,” the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation said on Wednesday in a statement.

Zimbabwe’s Minister of Information, Monica Mutsvangwa, on Tuesday said three people, including a police officer, died in the protests that started on Monday triggered by a fuel price hike of 150 per cent.

Describing the protests as an act of terrorism, Mutsvangwa told a press conference that government was aware of terrorist activities that were targeting police stations, with the intentions of stealing weapons for criminal activities around the country.

She said the past two days have been characterised by well-coordinated criminal behaviour to destroy properties and unleash violence on innocent citizens.

“Government urges members of the public to go about their normal day-to-day activities without fear, as their security is guaranteed. We appeal to the public to remain calm and peaceful,” she told journalists.