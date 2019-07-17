South Africa douses festering relations with Nigeria

The South African Government says it will continue to maintain mutually beneficial relations with Nigeria and never allow anything capable of straining the ties between them.Mr. Bobby Moroe, Acting High Commissioner of South Africa to Nigeria, said this in his address during a courtesy visit by Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) to the Commission in connection with the killing of Nigerians in the South African on Tuesday in Abuja.

He expressed condolences to the family of the late Mrs. Elizabeth Ndubuisi-Chukwu, saying that the commission would remain grateful that the deceased’s brother, Dr. Chiedu Ndubuisi, was part of the visiting team.

He expressed appreciation to the leader of the delegation for the painstaking steps taken to unravel the main cause of her death.

Moroe said: “A lot has been done by the South African High Commission and law enforcement agencies in the country.

“On Sunday evening, we received reports on the investigations and once the outcome has been obtained, a detailed report shall be provided.

“A video footage has been obtained from the Emperor’s Palace Casino Hotel and Convention Centre, Johannesburg where late Ndubuisi- Chukwu was and is being studied and we await security operatives to give us a feedback.”

He said that it was a sensitive case and should be treated with greatest respect.

Earlier, Dabiri-Erewa, said that Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) demand justice from South Africa in the unravelling of Ndubuisi-Chukwu‘s death.

She said agreement between both countries was in the interest of not just Ndubuisi’s family, but Nigerians at large.

According to her, Nigerians count on you and believe that you will monitor the development and keep up with the updates.

“I am here with members of my team NIDCOM and Dr. Chiedu Ndubuisi, brother to Ndubuisi-Chukwu.

“President Muhammadu Buhari instructed that the life of every Nigerian matters and we employ you to ensure that the circumstance surrounding the death of Ndubuisi- Chukwu be unravelled,” she said.

Eight policemen in South Africa are currently on trial for their involvement in killings of Nigerians and our commission is monitoring the cases.

On his part, Ndubuisi said that he wanted to hear from Moroe directly on the circumstances that surrounded the death of his sister.

”We thank the commissioner for receiving us and hope we get to the bottom of the issue,” he said.