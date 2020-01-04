South Africa facing ‘deep economic crisis’ – expert

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa should recognise that the country is economically in trouble and needs to be honest with South Africans on this matter, South Africa’s Wits University Vice-Chancellor Adam Habib said on Saturday.Prof Habib said Ramaphosa and his ruling African National Congress (ANC) party needed to come up with an economic plan that would get the country out of its current economic malaise as soon as possible.

“This should include a nuanced economic policy agenda to pluck South Africa out of its economic dilemma,” he said.

He said this ahead of the ANC’s delivery of its 8 January Statement next week in which Ramaphosa is expected to outline the ruling party’s economic plans for the rest of the year.

The 8th January also commemorates the founding of the ANC as a movement in 1912 in Mangaung, South Africa.

Ramaphosa and his government have embarked on an ambitious campaign to raise $100 billion in investment funds to create millions of jobs to stimulate the economy in attempts to heal the economic malaise left behind by the decade-long plunder under former President Jacob Zuma’s administration in the infamous state capture scandals.

The plundering saw a group of three Indian-born Gupta Brothers, who happened to be Zuma’s close family friends, dip their fingers into virtually all lucrative state firms and grab resources with the help of Zuma’s close aides through the use of dubious contracts.

A commission of inquiry into state capture is underway in the country, looking into the corruption charges before apportioning blame to the various players before they are taken to the courts to explain their roles in it.

Zuma and his son, Duduzane, who was an employee of the Guptas before they left the country to take up refuge in Dubai (United Arab Emirates), have already appeared before the commission led by a justice of the high court.