South Africa gets new cricket coach

Published on 14.12.2019 at 22h21 by APA News

South Africa’s former super cricket player Mark Boucher has been appointed as the game’s new national head coach, a senior Cricket South Africa (CSA) official announced on Saturday.Former Proteas skipper and interim director for CSA, Graeme Smith, announced these appointments during a press briefing in Cape Town.

Smith said the CSA said appointed Boucher to lead the Proteas as part of the game’s need to revamp its playing form from its current slump on the world cricket circuit.

Another appointee, Enoch Nkwe, will be Boucher’s assistant, while superstar Faf du Plessis would remain captain for the beleaguered team, Smith said.

The appointees’ contracts end after the 2023 Cricket World Cup, he added.

Boucher faces a tough task ahead as the Proteas are expected to square off against England’s cricket team on 26 December.

His appointment also comes at the back of a poor performance during the Cricket World Cup in India early this year.