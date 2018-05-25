South Africa: Land reform pivotal to restoring citizens’ dignity – Ramaphosa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated his stance that “land reform is pivotal to restoring the dignity of South Africans and the country at large.”The president spoke on Thursday afternoon, when replied to the presidency budget vote debate in Cape Town which he delivered in Parliament on Wednesday.

“Land reform is fundamental to the eradication of poverty. It is fundamental to restoring the dignity of all South Africans, to foster reconciliation and to forge national unity.

“It is for this reason that this government – guided by the resolutions of the 54th National Conference of the governing (African National Congress) party – is undertaking measures to accelerate the re-distribution of land, the extension of security of tenure, the provision of agricultural support and the redress of spatial inequality,” Ramaphosa said.

He added: “If poor people cannot own property and live close to the economic centres of our towns and cities, the cost of living will remain as high as the cost of looking for work.

“That is why we will not relent in our determination to use expropriation without compensation as one of the mechanisms to effect land reform.”

Ramaphosa said instead of using land grabs which were illegal, the country must look to the Constitution, which gives legal guidance on addressing land expropriation.