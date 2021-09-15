International › APA

South Africa: Municipal polls registration set for weekend

Published on 15.09.2021 at 12h21 by APA News

South Africans will this weekend flock to over 23,000 centres to register to vote for local government polls taking place on 1 November in the country, APA learnt on Wednesday.Announcing this, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, on Tuesday urged her compatriots to visit the 23,146 centres to register for the exercise.

 The prospective voters would also use the opportunity to verify their voter registration details, Nkosazana-Dlamini said.

 The Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa said the registration centres at the weekend will open from 8am to 5pm for voters who are over 18 years old. 

