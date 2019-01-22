South Africa: President in Geneva for ILO report launch, WEF in Davos

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Geneva, Switzerland, ahead of the launch of a report produced by the UN International Labour Organisation’s Global Commission on the Future of Work.Ramaphosa will also attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

Ramaphosa is in Geneva for the launch of the much-anticipated report, which will lay the foundation for global action on the challenges that governments, business and labour face amid the convergence of developments in the digital economy, climate change and cyclic economic trends.

Ramaphosa and Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven are co-chairing the 27-member Global Commission that has been tasked to identify challenges, and make recommendations that will sustain and protect the livelihood of workers around the world amid the proliferation of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (ICT), climate change and the changing world economic cycle.

The Global Commission’s report will be launched on Tuesday at the ILO headquarters in Geneva and will form part of this UN agency’s centenary year.

The ILO has since its founding in 1919 advocated for social justice and promoted decent work among its 187-member states.

Following his address to the ILO, Ramaphosa will travel to Davos where he will lead Team South Africa’s participation in the annual meetings of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The president and Team South Africa, comprising the leadership of government, business and labour, will use the annual meeting to reach out to international partners and investors as part of their efforts to position the country favourably in the globe.

Team South Africa’s key messages are designed to tell the international community that “the country is open for business.”