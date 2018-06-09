South Africa: Ramaphosa attends G7 Summit in Canada

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is among the African leaders participating in the G7 Leaders’ Summit Outreach, which started in Quebec, Canada, on Friday.Ramaphosa’s office said he was invited by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the host of the G7 Leaders’ Summit, which is being held under the theme: “Healthy, productive and resilient oceans and seas, coasts and communities”.

The two-day summit started with a dinner for the outreach leaders on Friday, and the summit will be held on Saturday.

Ramaphosa will also participate in a working session at Le Manoir Richelieu in La Malbaie in the Charlevoix region, followed by a working lunch.

“President Ramaphosa’s participation in the G7 Leaders’ Summit Outreach coincides with his drive to attract investment to grow the economy, create jobs and address poverty and inequality in South Africa.

“During the visit, it is envisaged that President Ramaphosa will engage with investors and business people in Toronto,” the Presidency said in a statement.

According to the presidency, the focus of the G7 outreach theme on healthy and productive oceans is in line with the goals outlined in South Africa’s National Development Plan (NDP).

The G7 consists of Canada, the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Italy.

Other states whose leaders were invited to participate in the Leaders’ Summit Outreach include Kenya, Senegal, Rwanda, Seychelles, Haiti, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Samoa, Argentina, Norway and Jamaica.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank, United Nations and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) will also be in attendance.