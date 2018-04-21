South Africa: Ramaphosa rushes to resolve Mahikeng protests

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has pleaded with the residents of this North West Provincial city of Mahikeng to give him time to look into and address their grievances.Ramaphosa on Thursday cut his Commonwealth Summit trip to London by a day, and flew back to South Africa amid reports of the widespread violent protests in Mahikeng.

Arriving in South Africa on Friday morning from UK, the president rushed to Mahikeng where he held talks with the leaders, and listened to the grievances of residents in the city.

Following their meeting, he pleaded with the residents for time to come up with a solution, after consultations with the community and entire North West Province.

“We are not able to give an exact time frame now, but we will act speedily,” he promised.

Reports said some 16 people were arrested so far, and one death was reported during the violent protests in the regional capital this week.

The clashes have been reportedly fueled by complaints related to governance issues, as well as allegations of corruption against Provincial Premier Supra Mahumapelo, a member of the ruling African National Congress.

The residents have said they would not stop the protests until Mahumapelo resigns.