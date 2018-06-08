South Africa seeking UN Security Council seat

South Africa’s International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu was in New York ahead of the UN Security Council (UNSC) elections for a non-permanent seat scheduled for Thursday, her office announced.According to the office, for the third time in a decade, Pretoria is seeking to be elected to serve as a non-permanent member of the UNSC for the period 2019-2020.

If successful in the vote, which is by secret ballot, it will be Pretoria’s third term on the council. South Africa previously served in the council mandated to maintain international peace and security in the 2007-2008 and 2011-2012 terms.

South Africa is the only African country standing, and it’s candidature to represent the east and southern African group was already endorsed by southern Africa last year and the African Union in January, according to the ministry.

The office said South Africa’s term on the council would also coincide with aspirations of the African continent to “silence the guns” by 2020 – an objective and an ideal that South Africa would like to see achieved throughout the world.

“During its tenure South Africa will, among other things, prioritise strengthening the cooperation between the United Nations and regional and sub-regional organisations, specifically between the UN and AU, as well as conflict resolution and peace-building through inclusive dialogue,” the ministry said.

South Africa has maintained being a strong proponent of multilateralism through participation in the UN, as the organisation is the embodiment of the international community’s will to attain and maintain international peace and security, to promote the economic and social well-being of all nations, and the advancement of all peoples.

Other countries seeking election to the UNSC are Belgium, Germany, Indonesia, Maldives and the Dominican Republic.