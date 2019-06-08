South African Airways appoints interim CEO

South African Airways (SAA) has appointed Zuks Ramasia as its interim chief executive officer following the resignation last week of Vuyani Jarana.

The SAA board made the announcement during a media briefing to announce the appointment of Ramasia as the interim CEO on Friday.

SAA board member Thandeka Mgoduso said the board has begun a search, domestically and globally, for a permanent CEO with appropriate experience and expertise to stabilise the airline and to oversee the implementation of the long-term turn-around strategy.

Mgoduso said Jarana would remain until the end of August to ensure an orderly transition of his responsibilities, and the board would immediately commence the process of searching for a new Group CEO to take the strategy forward.