South African, Angola airlines sign code-share deal

South African Airways (SAA) and Angola Airlines (TAAG) have signed a code-share agreement, the SAA announced on Friday.The agreement, effective 15 January 2018, will see SAA code-sharing with TAAG on their direct services between Johannesburg and Luanda and between Cape Town and Luanda, the SAA said.

In return, Angola Airlines will code-share with SAA on its direct services between Johannesburg and Luanda, and will include Johannesburg and Harare, Johannesburg and Lusaka, and Johannesburg and Hong Kong in the near future, the SAA added.

Interline agreements between airlines ease travel for customers who fly on more than one airline to reach their destinations, while the airlines save on operation costs, according to SAA.

A code-share agreement enables SAA to offer flights with the South African Airways code on flights operated by TAAG, and TAAG will in turn be able to offer flights with its DT code on flights operated by SAA.

SAA currently serves the Angola market four times per week.

“This new code-share will enable customers to connect seamlessly from our domestic services through to Angola and gives customers the opportunity of also flying with TAAG to Angola,” SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali said.

The deal is also expected to enhance trade between the two countries, the announcement added.

“We are confident that this code-share opportunity will bring our countries closer together and contribute to the development of our respective economies and tourism industries,” said William Boulter, TAAG Chief Commercial Officer.

<a href='https://www.cynomedia.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad877986&cb=1478639' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.cynomedia.com/adserver/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=29&cb=1478639&n=ad877986' border='0' alt='' /></a>



This new agreement is part of SAA’s Five-Year Corporate Plan aimed at achieving and maintaining financial sustainability in the shortest time possible.

SAA’s Alliance strategy supports the network strategy by strengthening its position in sub-Saharan Africa through forming new partnerships, such as this one.

SAA is the leading carrier in Africa, serving 56 destinations, in partnership with South Africa Express, Airlink and its low-cost carrier, Mango, within South Africa and across the continent, and nine intercontinental routes from its Johannesburg hub.

The SAA is a member of the largest international airline network called Star Alliance.

TAAG Angola Airlines is the Angolan flagship carrier which is entirely owned by the government of Angola.

The carrier’s network comprises 12 domestic points in Angola served from the capital Luanda plus international flights to Johannesburg, Brazzaville, Havana, Kinshasa, Lisbon, Lusaka, Maputo, Oporto, Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Cape Town, and Sao Tome.