South African Broadcasting Corporation gets new board members

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed eight board members to fill the vacancies on the board of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) with immediate effect, the presidency has said.“The new members of the board will serve the remainder of the unexpired term of office of the members who resigned from the SABC Board which will expire on 15 October 2022,” the high office said on Friday.

In terms of Section 13 of the Broadcasting Act, non-executive members of the SABC Board must be appointed by the president on the advice of the National Assembly following a process of public participation in the nomination and transparency and openness in the selection.

“The National Assembly has communicated to the president the exhaustive public consultation process that was followed by the Portfolio Committee on Communications in accordance with the requirements set out in the Broadcasting Act.

“Viewed collectively, the board of the SABC is composed of people who possess qualifications, skills, experience and expertise across a broad spectrum of relevant fields.

“These include but not limited to governance and business practice, law, broadcasting policy and regulation, journalism and communications, among others,” the presidency said.

Chairing the board is Mary Papayya, and deputy chair is Mamodupi Mohlala-Mulaudzi, with members Jasmina Patel, Marcia Socikwa, Bernedette Muthien, Benjamin Motshedi Lekalakala, Sathasivan Cooper, and David Maimela.