South African: Court postpones Zuma’s case to July

South Africa’s National Prosecution Authority (NPA) and the lawyer for former president Jacob Zuma on Friday requested the Durban High Court to postpone the hearing in Zuma’s corruption case.The NPA said it wants to study the arms company Thales’ demands to withdraw the case from proceeding further. Due to the requests, the case against former president will resume on 27 July in Pietermaritzburg, the court ruled.

Zuma made his appearance in the Durban High Court on Friday, ready to hear the case only to have it postponed, mainly due to the French arms firm’s representation.

The court ordered the former president to return for the case in which he is facing 16 corruption charges over an arms deal scandal in 1999.

The French arms firm, whose local subsidiary is called Thint, is being accused of offering Zuma US41,666-a-year bribe to protect it from any investigations linked to South Africa’s multibillion-dollar arms deal. Zuma’s former financial advisor, Schabir Shaik, was convicted of facilitating the deal.

Shaik was sentenced to 15 years in jail but was later given amnesty by Zuma while as president after serving less than five years on the grounds of poor health.

It would be recalled that the arms scandal led to Zuma’s downfall as state deputy President under President Thabo Mbeki in 2005.

However, two years later Zuma resurrected his political career by ousting the incumbent president, by recalling him from the high office after Mbeki lost the leadership of ruling African National Congress during the party’s Polokwane elective conference.

History repeated itself in February this year when Zuma himself was ousted from the presidency, by use of the very recall process he used on Mbeki, when his deputy, Cyril Ramaphosa, won the leadership of the ANC last December.

Ramaphosa won the ANC presidency after a bitter political battle with Zuma’s ex-wife, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, who was openly backed by her former husband, Zuma, to succeed him.