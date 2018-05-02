South African dismayed over US steel tariff non-exemption

South Africa is dismayed after the United States refused to grant it exemption from imposing steel and aluminium tariff duties, the Trade and Industry Ministry said on Tuesday.US President Donald Trump recently signed proclamations granting permanent exemptions to a select number of countries and extended by one month the steel and aluminium tariff duty exemptions for others.

“South Africa is disappointed that it was not granted an exemption from the duties,” the ministry said.

This week’s proclamation follows on the 8 March proclamation Trump signed to impose a 10 percent ad valorem tariff on imports of aluminum articles and a 25 percent ad valorem tariff on imports of steel articles.

The exemptions excluded Canada, Mexico, the European Union, South Korea, Australia, Argentina and Brazil.

The proclamation followed reports from the US government that imports of these products threaten its national security.

South Africa, through Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies, made representations to the US, including two written submissions to be exempted from the tariffs but to no avail.

In addition, the South African Ambassador to the USA, Mninwa Mahlangu, also engaged with the White House National Security Council staff, State Department, the Office of the US Trade Representative and Commerce Department in efforts to be spared from Trump’s trade war.

Davies also had tele-conferences with US Ambassador CJ Mahoney, the Deputy US Trade Representative for Investment, Services, Labour, Environment for Africa, China and the Western Hemisphere, on 22 March 2018 and again on 30 April 2018 in efforts to convince the Trump regime to spare Pretoria the tariffs.

In the submissions, South Africa argued that it was itself grappling with the consequences of the global steel glut and that it had stringent customs control measures with no risk of circumvention or transhipment of steel from third countries.

South Africa further emphasised that its exports of aluminium products per annum were equivalent to about 1.6 percent of total US aluminum imports.

According to the US Census Bureau data, in 2017 the US imported a total of 33.4 million tons of steel, of which imports from South Africa were only 330,000 tons or 0.98 percent of total US imports and 0.3% of total US steel demand of 107 million tons.

The 330 kilo tons exported from South Africa represented 5 percent of its production, equating to roughly 7,500 jobs in the steel supply chain.

South Africa also expressed concern by the unfairness of the US tariff measures and that it was one of the countries that were singled out as a contributor to US national security concerns when its exports of aluminum and steel products were insignificant compared to the heavyweights of Europe and the other exempted states.