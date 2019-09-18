South African President apologises to Ghana over xenophobic attacks

The President of South Africa (SA), Mr. Cyril Ramaphosa, has expressed his country’s apologies to Ghana over the recent xenophobic attacks in South Africa that resulted in some deaths and injuries.Ramaphosa’s message was delivered to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday at the Jubilee House, seat of government through SA’s Special Envoy, Mr. Jeffery Thamsanqa Radebe, who is a minister of State at the Office of the South African Presidency.

He noted that the attacks went against the tenets of democracy and the rule of law, adding that his President has already condemned the attacks that were aimed at foreigners, mainly Africans, who plied their trades there.

He, however, noted that Ghana and South Africa have had long standing relations and that “what has happened should not stand in the way of closer cooperation between Ghana and South Africa”.

For his part, President Akufo-Addo commended the South African government for taking the bold step to apologise, adding that the “apology is accepted”.