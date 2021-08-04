International › APA

Happening now

South African Rand rallies slightly

Published on 04.08.2021 at 12h21 by APA News

South Africa’s currency closed a further 1.0 percent stronger at R14.31 on Tuesday as it continues to recover from the post MPC and FOMC sell-off.The Rand is now trading around 4.5 percent stronger than a week ago. 

“We have broken below  R14.30 this morning and is currently trading just below the 100-day  moving average” Andre Cilliers, Currency Strategist at TreasuryONE said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Rand’s move is in contrast to most other currencies which are trading flat ahead of this week’s US employment data.

“But we are getting into an overbought situation with further strength limited” the statement said.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top