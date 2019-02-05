South African side to sign Rwandan keeper Kwizera

South African Premier Soccer League club, Bloemfontein Celtic are set to sign Rwandan goalkeeper, Olivier Kwizera.According to sport reports made available Tuesday to APA in Kigali, the process of signing the Rwandan will be completed on Thursday.

Kwizera, 23, has been until recently playing for another South African side Free State Star where he played as a second choice keeper.

He has been with the club since August 2017.

Reports said that the Rwandan player has been allowed by Free State Star to leave the club permanently or on loan.

However, the goalkeeper looks set for a move to Bloemfontein Celtic, since the $ 3,500 estimated wage per month on offer appears too good for the player to turn down.

Kwizera has become the first Rwandan goalkeeper to play in the South Africa Premier League after signing a two-year contract with Free State Stars in 2017.

He started his career in 2013 with Rwanda’s military side APR FC youth team before joining Bugesera FC another side in the top tier of Rwandan football two years later.