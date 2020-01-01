South African singer vows return to Uganda despite deportation

Uganda has deported South African singer Mhinga Ntobezedwa Machaka Yvonne, commonly known as Chaka Chaka.According to Fred Enanga the Uganda police spokesperson, Chaka Chaka who arrived in Uganda on Monday ahead of her perfomance at festivities to usher in the New Year was found with an ordinary Visa and not a work permit.

According to Enanga holders of ordinary visas are not allowed to get involved in any money making ventures while in Uganda.

However, the singer refuted the claims of deportation in a video message on her twitter handle says it was her decision to cancel her perfomance at the scheduled event since the terms and conditions were not properly laid out to her.

She described news of her deportation a’s fake

“After reading all this I don’t know if I should laugh or cry. All I am asking for is please stop hate speech and fake news. What is this world coming to?” Chaka Chaka saidi in a video message.

“if I was deported would they buy me a business class ticket? No they just put you on the plane, so not you know,” the singer adds with pictorial evidence of a Rwanda Airline boarding pass.

Chaka Chaka who has held several concerts in Uganda before, has vowed to return to the country soon.