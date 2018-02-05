South Africa’s ANC to hold talks on Zuma’s future

Senior members of South Africa’s ANC party were to hold an emergency meeting Monday to discuss whether Jacob Zuma should stay in office after the embattled president reportedly refused to resign.

Zuma, whose tenure has been engulfed by corruption scandals, is due to deliver the annual state of the nation address on Thursday, despite growing calls for him to quit.

The African National Congress (ANC)’s national working committee was due at meet at Luthuli House, the party headquarters in Johannesburg, at 2:00 pm (1200 GMT).

A brief scuffle erupted outside the building as Zuma supporters clashed with rival ANC activists, an AFP reporter witnessed.

Some ANC members are pushing for Cyril Ramaphosa, the new head of the party and the nation’s deputy president, to replace Zuma, 75, as president immediately.

But Zuma loyalists have said that the president should complete his second and final term in office, which would end when elections are held next year.

“Yes, it is happening, it will be dealing with this situation,” a party official told AFP in reply to a question about the meeting and media speculation over Zuma’s possible exit.

Monday’s meeting cannot directly oust Zuma. But it has the power to convene the 80-member national executive committee, which would be able to “recall” him, effectively forcing him to step down.

– Power struggle? –

Zuma’s presidency has been dominated by graft scandals. He faces several court cases, including over 783 payments he allegedly received linked to an arms deal before he came to power in 2009.

Mcebisi Ndletyana, politics professor at the University of Johannesburg, described Zuma as a “major liability” for the ANC.

“I doubt that he will go quietly because his presidency has been troublesome — he has essentially used it to protect himself and evade accountability,” Ndletyana said.

“When he will no longer have largesse to dish out, he becomes complete vulnerable and that increases his chances of imprisonment.”

Many graft allegations against Zuma have centred on the wealthy Gupta family, accused of unfairly obtaining lucrative government contracts and even being able to choose ministerial appointments.

<a href='https://www.cynomedia.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad877986&cb=1478639' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.cynomedia.com/adserver/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=29&cb=1478639&n=ad877986' border='0' alt='' /></a>



Zuma’s hold on the ANC was shaken when his chosen successor — his former wife Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma — lost out to Ramaphosa in a closely-fought race to be party leader in December.

Julius Malema, a former ally who left the ANC to form the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party, said the president had refused to resign at late-night talks on Sunday.

“He told them to take a decision to remove him if they so wish to do so because he didn’t do anything wrong to the country,” Malema wrote on Twitter, without naming his sources.

– Economic slowdown –

The EFF, which has often disrupted parliament, has demanded that Zuma does not deliver the state of the nation address in Cape Town on Thursday.

The main opposition Democratic Alliance party has called for the event to be postponed.

On January 26, Ramaphosa said that Zuma was “naturally feeling anxious” about the transition of power.

The process would be handled “very carefully,” Ramaphosa vowed.

Ramaphosa is looking to revive the economy and tackle record unemployment before the 2019 elections that come amid falling public support for ANC.

Zuma, in power since 2009, could leave office either by resigning, through losing a motion of no-confidence in parliament or impeachment proceedings. He could also be “recalled” by the ANC.

Ramaphosa, 65, is a former trade unionist who led talks to end white-minority rule in the early 1990s and then became a multi-millionaire businessman before returning to politics.

He has admitted serious corruption within the government and pledged to act to clean up state companies such as debt-laden power monopoly Eskom.

The ANC, which has ruled since 1994 when Nelson Mandela won the first multi-racial election, recorded its worst-ever results in 2016 local polls.