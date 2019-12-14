South Africa’s EFF party condemned for alleged undemocratic acts

South Africa’s opposition, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party, on Saturday was condemned for banning a privately-owned TV station, ENCA, from covering its second elective National People’s Assembly taking place in Soweto (in Johannesburg).In condemning the EFF, the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) called on the EFF to lift the media ban from its elective conference.

Sanef said the EFF’s ban was violating the country’s constitution. The EFF, however, declined to reverse its decision sticking to its guns.

“No journalists have been stopped from covering the conference. What we are doing is stopping people who have a political interest, who have expressed their political interest,” EFF senior official Dali Mpofu said.

EFF’s second National People’s Assembly opened on Saturday, and is expected to elect new official bearers.

The EFF is led by former ruling African National Congress Party’s Youth League president Julius Malema, and his position as EFF leader is said to be safe from any contestation at the elective conference.