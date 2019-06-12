South Africa’s manufacturing up 4.6% – Agency

South Africa’s month-on-month basis factory production rose by 2.8% in April, according to the latest records available from Statistics South Africa here.In its latest release, Stats SA said on Tuesday that the country’s manufacturing output hit its highest in two years, rising 4.6% year-on-year in April after increasing by a revised 1.3% in March.

While on a month-on-month basis factory production rose by 2.8% in April, Stats SA noted last week that the country’s had in fact a negative overall growth of 3.2%.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, however, has not been fazed by this negative development.

He told the nation that his new and lean Cabinet will meet the challenges by picking up the pieces after a tumultuous nine years of corruption that negatively affected the country’s GDP during former president Jacob Zuma’s discredited reign that ended in his departure in early 2018.