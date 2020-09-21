International › APA

Happening now

South Korea donates 100,000 face masks to Rwanda to fight against COVID-19

Published on 21.09.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The Korean Embassy in Rwanda has donated 100,000 masks of KF94 type to Rwanda in a bid to support the East African country’s efforts to tackle the Covid-19.It  is strongly believed that these donations from South Korea will  contribute to the health and well-being of the Rwandan people, and  enhance the historical friendship between the two countries, a statement  said Sunday.

According to a statement, Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana, the  Director-General of the RBC appreciates the Government of the Republic  of Korea for this timely support.

“We appreciate the contribution  of the Government of Korea; indeed the masks will help us to stop the  spread of Covid-19, this is a sign of concrete cooperation; a friend in  need is a friend indeed.”

KF94 masks are made in Korea while KN95 made in China.

As   of Sunday, the total number of  COVID-19 cases has jumped to  4,711  cases after a new group of 22 people were tested positive in the last 24  hours.

According to official reports, there are 1,724 active cases, and 2,961 individuals, or 63 percent, have recovered from COVID-19.

Earlier Saturday,  Rwandan Health officials also reported one new death, bringing the number of total deaths to 26.

