South Korea donates 100,000 face masks to Rwanda to fight against COVID-19

The Korean Embassy in Rwanda has donated 100,000 masks of KF94 type to Rwanda in a bid to support the East African country’s efforts to tackle the Covid-19.It is strongly believed that these donations from South Korea will contribute to the health and well-being of the Rwandan people, and enhance the historical friendship between the two countries, a statement said Sunday.

According to a statement, Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana, the Director-General of the RBC appreciates the Government of the Republic of Korea for this timely support.

“We appreciate the contribution of the Government of Korea; indeed the masks will help us to stop the spread of Covid-19, this is a sign of concrete cooperation; a friend in need is a friend indeed.”

KF94 masks are made in Korea while KN95 made in China.

As of Sunday, the total number of COVID-19 cases has jumped to 4,711 cases after a new group of 22 people were tested positive in the last 24 hours.

According to official reports, there are 1,724 active cases, and 2,961 individuals, or 63 percent, have recovered from COVID-19.

Earlier Saturday, Rwandan Health officials also reported one new death, bringing the number of total deaths to 26.