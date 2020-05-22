South Sudan: 10 cabinet ministers test positive for COVID-19

South Sudan’s government has revealed that 10 cabinet ministers had tested positive for the coronavirus, local media reports on Friday.The infected ministers who were part of a high-level task force on coronavirus include Michael Makuei, Minister of Information and Communication.

All 10 ministers who are in good health, according to the government, have gone into self-quarantine for 14 days, the incubation period for COVID-19.

Riek Marchar, the first Vice President, and his wife and a number of his staffs and bodyguards were tested positive for coronavirus in May 13.

Reports that alleged President Salva Kiir, who was also a member of the task force, had been infected with the disease were dismissed by Makuei as untrue. The disease has infected 481 people and claimed 4 lives in the East Africa country.

Moreover, South Sudan whose five-year civil war erupted soon after it gained independence in 2011 reported on Thursday that hundreds of civilians, including three aid workers, were killed in a series of tribal clashes.