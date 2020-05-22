International › APA

South Sudan: 10 cabinet ministers test positive for COVID-19

Published on 22.05.2020 at 14h21 by APA News

South Sudan’s government has revealed that 10 cabinet ministers had tested positive for the coronavirus, local media reports on Friday.The infected ministers who were part of a high-level task force on coronavirus include Michael Makuei, Minister of Information and Communication.

All 10 ministers who are in good health, according to the government, have gone into self-quarantine for 14 days, the incubation period for COVID-19.

Riek Marchar, the first Vice President, and his wife and a number of his staffs and bodyguards were tested positive for coronavirus in May 13.

Reports that alleged President Salva Kiir, who was also a member of the task force, had been infected with the disease were dismissed by Makuei as untrue. The disease has infected 481 people and claimed 4 lives in the East Africa country.

Moreover, South Sudan whose five-year civil war erupted soon after it gained independence in 2011 reported on Thursday that hundreds of civilians, including three aid workers, were killed in a series of tribal clashes.

