South Sudan army chief passes away

South Sudan’s army chief James Ajongo Mawut has passed away after a battle with a kidney infection.After days of speculation, news of Mawut’s death was confirmed by the National Courier on Friday.

Paying tribute to him on Facebook, the government-owned publication described the army boss as “a man of immense integrity and courage with ironclad liberation credentials”.

Prior to the announcement of his death, the General was in Egypt receiving treatment for a kidney disease.

President Salva Kiir who appointed him army chief last May to replace General Paul Malong, has declared three days of national mourning during which all flags will be flown at half-mast.

Kirr is yet to name Mawut’s successor.