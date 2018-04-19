South Sudan: BBC relay stations closed down

The authorities in South Sudan on Thursday confirmed the closure of the BBC relay stations in the country over unpaid taxes accumulated for the last three years.The Director of South Sudan Media Authority, Eligah Alier claimed BBC had signed an agreement with the South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) for their operation in the country which the former did not respect.

“We don’t have any problem with BBC but they failed to fulfill their side of the agreement reached before 2005” he told journalists.

A BBC relay station in Juba hosted on FM 88.2 has been down for a week.

According to the director of the media authority, the frequency was shut down due to an expired operation license.

He clarified that it was not closed by the media authority but by SSBC which had raised concerns over a supposed lack of commitment by BBC to the agreement they signed years ago.

The managing director of SSBC, James Magok Chilim said the BBC have not paid their dues for the last three years.

Mr. Chilim said administration of the SSBC wrote to the management of BBC recently but did not elicit a reply.