South Sudan ceasefire deal ‘shaky’

Stakeholders to last month’s ceasefire agreement in South Sudan on Tuesday expressed fears that several violations of the deal are rendering it precarious.The cessation of hostilities agreement was signed by protagonists to the four-year conflict at a revitalization forum in Addis Ababa in December last year.

However, since then, there have been reports of hostilities from both sides in different parts of the country despite assurances by their leaders.

Earlier this month the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring Mechanism (CTSAMM) launched investigations into reports of violations of the ceasefire.

There were reports of clashes between the SPLA and armed opposition groups around Yei and Bentiu with eight violations of the ceasefire reported across the country.

This came despite each party ordering its forces to refrain from any form of aggression.

Former detainees are urging the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission to make public findings of investigations of the violations as soon as they are submitted to them.

The Ceasefire and Transitional Security Monitoring Mechanism is tasked with investigating any breach to the agreement.

The former detainees condemned the violations and refer to them as “widespread, persistent, deliberate and callous”.

They added in a statement: “Each of the warring parties is blaming the other for the violating while failing to acknowledge its own role and obligations in ensuring the agreement is observed”.

The former detainees said adhering to the agreement can build confidence and trust as the basis for meaningful dialogue at the next round of talks in February.

CTSAMM should investigate any violation as soon as they are reported and not wait for days, weeks or even months before doing it, the group added.

“Delaying the release of CTSAMM investigation until a balancing act has been committed by the other party sends the unfortunate message of comparing a mountain to a molehill, thereby encouraging impunity,” the statement warned.

The former detainees are calling on on JMEC to prod the regional body IGAD and the guarantors of the peace agreement to sanction those who violate the cessation of hostilities agreement.

CTSAMM was established by the 2015 Peace Agreement to investigate and report, on compliance and non-compliance with the agreement on the basis of credible information submitted by the parties and others.