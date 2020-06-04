South Sudan dismisses reports about Egypt military base in Ethiopia

South Sudanese Ambassador to Ethiopia dismissed reports that his country had accepted Egyptian request to build a military base in Pagak country of its territory.Briefing journalists on Thursday Ambassador of South Sudan to Ethiopia, James Pitia Morgan, said his country won’t do anything that could harm Ethiopia.

r Morgan’s remake came following information shared on social media that South Sudan had agreed to provide plot of land to Egypt for building of a military base in Pagak county to launch attacks against the mega dam Ethiopia is constructing on Nile.

“The information is completely false,” he said in a press conference issued to local journalists..

“The information is share by groups who have interest to undermine the existing cooperation between the two countries,” said the ambassador said.

Ethiopia always stands in solidarity with South Sudan even in a difficult time, the ambassador said, adding “we the people of South Sudan will never forget this contribution.”

“If any force intends to attack Ethiopia via South Sudan, it will first face the people of South Sudan,” the ambassador indicated.

He said South Sudan fully respects Ethiopia’s rights to utilize its natural resources within its territory.

Ambassador Morgan is confident that Ethiopia will address its problem through dialogue. In any case, South Sudan will rally alongside Ethiopia, he said.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, South Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation also rejected the information stating that “it is categorically unfounded and baseless.