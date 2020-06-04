International › APA

Happening now

South Sudan dismisses reports about Egypt military base in Ethiopia

Published on 04.06.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

South Sudanese Ambassador to Ethiopia dismissed reports that his country had accepted Egyptian request to build a military base in Pagak country of its territory.Briefing journalists on Thursday Ambassador of South Sudan to Ethiopia, James Pitia Morgan, said his country won’t do anything that could harm Ethiopia.

r Morgan’s remake came following information shared on social media that South Sudan had agreed to provide plot of land to Egypt for building of a military base in Pagak county to launch attacks against the mega dam Ethiopia is constructing on Nile.

“The information is completely false,” he said in a press conference issued to local journalists..

“The information is share by groups who have interest to undermine the existing cooperation between the two countries,” said the ambassador said.

Ethiopia always stands in solidarity with South Sudan even in a difficult time, the ambassador said, adding “we the people of South Sudan will never forget this contribution.”

“If any force intends to attack Ethiopia via South Sudan, it will first face the people of South Sudan,” the ambassador indicated.

He said South Sudan fully respects Ethiopia’s rights to utilize its natural resources within its territory.

Ambassador Morgan is confident that Ethiopia will address its problem through dialogue. In any case, South Sudan will rally alongside Ethiopia, he said.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, South Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation also rejected the information stating that “it is categorically unfounded and baseless.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top