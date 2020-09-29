South Sudan: e-government services to tackle graft, others

International › APA

Published on 29.09.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

The government of South Sudan has announced the introduction of e-government services as part of its drive to tackle graft and ensure efficiency, APA has learnt.The initiative is in the form of a partnership between the Ministry of Information, Communication, Technology and Postal Services and Crawford Capital.

The raionale behind the e-government services is to strike a balance  between economic objective ad health exigencies amid a coronavirus pandemic which is changing the way governments operate.

Under the new partnership citizens will be able to access services for the acquisition of e–passports, e-visa and other immigration documents by way of e-government portals.

“The move will reduce red tape, eliminate corruption, enhance  transparency, provide safe and convenient delivery of services to the  people and encourage citizen feedback and participation.” Bona Nyang Madut, the head of the e-government unit in South Sudan.

According to the official these services will minimise if not stamp out bureaucratic red tape and corruption while improving transparency in government.

The current global coronavirus pandemic has adversely affected all aspects of life in South Sudan, not least the economy and governance.

