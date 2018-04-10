South Sudan: Gov’t says its ready for peace

The government in Juba has reiterated its readiness to achieve peace, a day before the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) sanctions committee meets with a panel of experts to hear its report and recommendations on the way forward in South Sudan.On 11 April, the 15-member UNSC expects to receive a briefing on the UN mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) followed by consultations.

Ambassador Mawien Akol Ariik, spokesperson of the ministry of foreign affairs and international cooperation, told Journalists Tuesday that the government was ready to attain peace through the High Level Revitalization Forum (HLRF) scheduled to resume meeting on 26 April.

He said South Sudan would wait to comment on the matter after the outcome of the scheduled UNSC meeting.

“We have told the UN that the government of South Sudan is committed to peace; we are going back to the peace forum at the end of this month”, Ariik declared. He added that the UNSC should give time to the country to be able to concentrate on its peace process.

Council members also expect to receive the monthly report from the Security General on violation of the status of forces agreement (SoFA) or obstructions to UNMISS, as requested in resolution 2406.

In March last year, a UN panel of experts called for an arms embargo on South Sudan after it emerged that its government was spending oil revenue on weapons as its citizens faced starvation.

The call was, however, opposed by China and Russia, which insisted that regional national nations must play a key role in resolving the South Sudan problem.

The mandate of UN peacekeeping mission expires on 15 March 2019, after it was extended recently for one year by the UNSC.

South Sudan descended into war in mid-December 2013 when Kiir accused his former deputy Dr. Riek Machar of plotting a coup. The conflict has forced more than two million people to flee their homes.

Two weeks ago, the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) announced that it had resolved to release Machar from house arrest in South Africa. Africa News

South Sudan’s government has approved the regional bloc’s decision to relocate the exiled rebel leader Machar from house arrest in South Africa to another country outside the region.

Meanwhile, South Sudan’s former army chief of staff, General Paul Malong Awan, has formed a rebel movement. Awan on Monday announced formation of South Sudan United Front.

“Our movement is a just and urgent call to our compatriots and a struggle to first arrest the carnage that has befell our country and secondly to steer us towards democracy and development , which are the cornerstones of nationhood, an African nationhood of democracy , development, equal citizenry, justice and freedom”, Awan announced said in a statement released to the public.