South Sudan: IGAD peace plan signing deadline is this May

The East African regional bloc IGAD (Intergovernmental Authority on Development) has unveiled a revised peace proposal for South Sudan’s warring parties, a top opposition official said Friday.IGAD mediators have given those at the negotiating table in Addis Ababa a 21 May deadline to sign a final peace agreement.

Recent consultations between the parties in Addis Ababa broke up without progress, when they met on 12 May.

Angelina Teny, wife of South Sudan opposition leader Riek Machar, said IGAD will come up with a fresh peace proposal.

“IGAD has proposed during the recent consultations that they will come up with a proposal, so members of the delegations proposed that South Sudanese parties be given a couple of days to try to move forward,” said Angelina, who is a leading member of the SPLM-IO group at the intra-South Sudanese dialogue.

Meanwhile, according to IGAD, a summary of all outstanding issues at the peace talks in Addis Ababa is as follows: Composition of transitional government; Structure of government; Responsibility sharing; Number of states; Size and Composition of the Parliament; Security issues: permanent ceasefire and transitional security arrangements; Timeframe for reintegration of forces and approach to the formation of one national army; Security for Juba during the transition; Demilitarization of civilian centers; Cantonment of forces; Security sector reform or establishment of new security arrangements.