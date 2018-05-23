South Sudan: IGAD proposes new power-sharing deal

Published on 23.05.2018 at 00h21 by APA News

The East African bloc IGAD has released a new proposal on how it thinks power should be shared in South Sudan once peace is restored.The document released on Tuesday proposes giving President Salva Kiir’s government 55 percent, SPLM-IO 25 percent and other political parties 20 percent.

Under the proposal former detainees will be represented by 5 percent, political parties under the unity government 5 percent and South Sudan opposition alliance 10 percent.

The proposal giving the position of the country’s president to the incumbent government, first vice president to the SPLM-IO group led by opposition leader Riek Machar, second vice president to the incumbent government.

The third vice president is to be nominated by the political alliance, former detainees and other political parties.

The compromise peace plan by the regional bloc proposes also giving the current unity government 65 percent, SPLM-IO 25 percent and opposition political parties including SPLM-FDs 10 percent.

The first vice president, according to the proposed document, will be in charge of the governance cluster, vice president will run the economic cluster while third vice president will be supervising the service cluster.

The regional bloc proposes 42 ministries and 15 deputy ministers divided into three clusters.

The IGAD proposal also provides for a transitional parliament composed of 440 seats and a parliamentary speaker from the Equatoria region will be selected by the incumbent government once the house is expanded.

The document says the deputy speaker will be nominated by the SPLM-IO group led by opposition leader Machar during the transitional period.

IGAD also proposes a mechanism for a permanent ceasefire and transitional security arrangements.

The parties have been asked to study the document and return with their reactions on Wednesday.

The lead negotiators for the warring sides could not immediately be reached for comment on the proposed peace plan.