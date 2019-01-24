South Sudan: JMEC emphasizes importance of unified armed forces

As the implementation of the peace deal approaches a crucial period, the disengagement, cantonment and unification of armed forces in South Sudan will be a “decisive milestone”, the interim head of the peace monitoring body has said.Augostino Njoroge, interim chairperson of the reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC), wa speaking when he delivered a statement at the opening of the 3rd Plenary of the reconstituted JMEC in Juba Thursday).

Stresing that it is important that all the armed forces of South Sudan are unified, he added: “With the rapid approach of the Transitional period, their unification will be a decisive milestone for this agreement, which is why no effort should be spared in achieving this”.

He continued: “I expect that the work of the security institutions and mechanisms will quickly gather momentum, and that practical steps shall be taken to expedite the disengagement, cantonment and unification of forces.”

Njoroge advised the National Pre-transitional Committee and the incumbent unity government to take the lead in mobilizing all requisite resources for implementation of the peace deal.

“We continue our outreach to the donor community in the search for funds to support implementation, and we reiterate our heartfelt thanks for those who have already made contributions, be it financially or in–kind,” he said.

JMEC was established under the terms of the revitalized peace agreement to oversee the implementation of the deal.

The peace accord signed by President Salva Kiir and opposition leaders in September 2018 will see the creation of a new unity government in May 2019.