South Sudan launches National Pension Fund

South Sudan has launched its so-called National Pension Fund for civil servants after retirement.There is also a parallel Social Insurance Fund, to complement the work of the pension fund in its drive to provide helpful retirement packages for retirees of the public sector.

James Hoth Mai, the Minister of Labor, Public Service and Human Resource Development in South Sudan has briefed President Salva Kiir Mayardit on the recent launch of the Fund.

Speaking at state house on Friday Hoth told President Kiir that the Fund is part of reforms being initiated by his ministry to improve the life of civil servants.