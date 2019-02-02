International › APA

South Sudan launches National Pension Fund

Published on 02.02.2019 at 13h21 by APA News

South Sudan has launched its so-called National Pension Fund for civil servants after retirement.There is also a parallel Social Insurance Fund, to complement the work of the pension fund  in its drive to provide helpful retirement packages for retirees of the public sector.

James Hoth Mai, the Minister of Labor, Public Service and Human Resource Development in South Sudan has briefed President Salva Kiir Mayardit on the recent launch of the Fund.

Speaking at state house on Friday Hoth told President Kiir that the Fund is part of reforms being initiated by his ministry to improve the life of civil servants.

