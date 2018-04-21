South Sudan militias free 200 children

UNICEF has announced that armed groups in South Sudan have released about 207 children some of the child-soldiers..95 of those freed are girls, Unicef said in a statement.

They were freed on Thursday, as part of the second batch of child soldiers demobilized with the support of UNICEF, which seeks to secure the release of nearly 1,000 children being held by armed militias.

In a statement on Thursday, Unicef referred to more than 300 children who were demobilized in early February, and reunited with their families or turned in to UNICEF-supported care centers.

The released children will receive the same support while their families are made to access food handouts for three months to facilitate their reintegration.

Unicef said the children will be trained professionally to improve household income and food security.

According to the UN official, the economic situation is a major reason for recruiting children whose families are unable to feed or send them to school.

UNICEF country office Representative Mr. Mahimbo Mudo said no child should be armed or made ot fight adult conflicts but hoped that the release of the children will mark a new beginning for every one of them.

“UNICEF is proud to support those children to return to their families to begin building a brighter future” he said.